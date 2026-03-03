Tackling Government Litigation: A Call for Streamlined Legal Processes

A prevalent issue among central ministries and departments is the tendency to file appeals against court orders impulsively, rather than as strategic policy decisions, a challenge highlighted as critical in curbing government-involved litigation. At a recent conference, attended by Union secretaries and senior law officers, the need for a systematic approach to manage government litigation was emphasized.

The recommendations include setting clear criteria for appeals in service and other cases, appointing designated officers for legal coordination, and ensuring timely implementation of court rulings to prevent repeated and contemptuous litigation. The conference, hosted by the Union law ministry, identified core issues such as inconsistent legal application, poor inter-departmental communication, and the habitual filing of appeals as reactive measures.

In matters concerning infrastructure and compensation, there are significant concerns over the surge in land compensation disputes, rising interest liabilities, and frequent challenges to arbitral decisions. These issues underscore the importance of enhancing legal review processes, fostering collaboration between technical and legal teams, and utilizing alternative dispute resolution methods to minimize avoidable litigation and delays.