Pedaling Education: Assam's Initiative to Curb Student Dropout Rates

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a bicycle distribution scheme for over three lakh class 9 students. The scheme aims to improve school enrollment and reduce dropout rates by providing free bicycles to students, especially in rural areas, enhancing their access to education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move to boost educational accessibility, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has unveiled a bicycle distribution scheme aimed at over three lakh students in class 9, primarily targeting those from rural and interior regions.

This initiative, announced at an official function, will see 3,10,031 bicycles distributed to pupils attending government and provincial schools, as well as tea garden model schools and Adarsha Vidyalayas. The beneficiaries include 1,34,432 boys and 1,75,608 girls.

The scheme is a strategic effort to bolster school enrollment and attendance rates, ultimately reducing dropout rates. Sarma highlighted the concerning statistics, noting that a significant percentage of students leave school at various educational levels due to financial hardships and long commuting distances. By providing free bicycles, the government aims to remove one of the primary barriers to education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

