Centre reviews NMMSS to boost scholarships for meritorious students from EWS

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) under the Ministry of Education organised a one-day review and strategy workshop on 6 December 2025 with officials from States and Union Territories to strengthen the implementation of the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS).

The workshop focused on assessing the performance of the scheme and finalising strategies to improve outreach, delivery, and effectiveness, ensuring that eligible students from economically weaker sections (EWS) receive timely financial support to continue their education.

The session opened with an overview of the key features of NMMSS, one of the Ministry’s flagship Central Sector schemes. Under the scheme, one lakh fresh scholarships are awarded every year to meritorious students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The primary objective of NMMSS is to reduce dropout rates after Class VIII and encourage students to complete their secondary and higher secondary education up to Class XII.

Officials highlighted the importance of close coordination between the Central Government and State and UT administrations to maximise the scheme’s impact. Emphasis was placed on enhancing awareness among students, parents, and schools, improving application and verification processes, and addressing delays in scholarship disbursement and renewals.

A detailed presentation was made on the performance of NMMSS during the period from 2021–22 to 2024–25. The presentation covered key aspects such as quota utilisation by States and UTs, conduct of the NMMSS examination, selection procedures, and challenges faced in timely renewal of scholarships for continuing beneficiaries. Best practices adopted by some States were also discussed as possible models for wider adoption.

This was followed by extensive stakeholder consultations with State and UT Nodal Officers, conducted in hybrid mode, allowing for both in-person and virtual participation. Officials shared ground-level challenges, including issues related to identification of eligible students, documentation, examination logistics, and monitoring of scholarship continuity from Class IX to Class XII.

The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme is a Central Sector initiative aimed at supporting academically bright students from economically weaker families. Each year, one lakh scholarships are awarded to students entering Class IX, and the scholarship is renewable for Classes X, XI, and XII, subject to academic performance and continuation in eligible schools.

Students studying in government, government-aided, and local body schools are eligible under the scheme. The scholarship amount is ₹12,000 per annum (₹1,000 per month), and students whose parental income does not exceed ₹3.5 lakh per annum are eligible to apply. For appearing in the selection test, students must have secured at least 55% marks in Class VII, with a relaxation of 5% for students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to strengthening NMMSS as a key instrument for promoting equity in education, preventing early school dropouts, and ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder meritorious students from completing their schooling.