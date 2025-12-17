Scandal in School: Principal Suspended Amid Abuse Allegations

In a recent development, the acting principal of a government primary school has been suspended following allegations of abusing parents and colleagues. The district Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) took decisive action against Riya Devi for her misconduct.

Riya Devi, leading the Primary School in Gangauli Kevra in the Bansdih education block, faced allegations from Suresh Prajapati, the village head. Prajapati accused her of using abusive language towards both parents and co-workers, and negligence in her professional duties.

A subsequent investigation by Block Education Officer Anoop Tripathi uncovered substantial discontent among parents and an incriminating video. Her suspension underscores the importance of accountability in education leadership.

