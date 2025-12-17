Scandal in School: Principal Suspended Amid Abuse Allegations
Riya Devi, the acting principal of Primary School in Gangauli Kevra, was suspended following allegations of abuse towards parents and colleagues. An inquiry revealed widespread resentment, supported by a video showing her using objectionable language. The suspension was enforced by BSA Manish Singh after investigation by Block Education Officer Anoop Tripathi.
In a recent development, the acting principal of a government primary school has been suspended following allegations of abusing parents and colleagues. The district Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) took decisive action against Riya Devi for her misconduct.
Riya Devi, leading the Primary School in Gangauli Kevra in the Bansdih education block, faced allegations from Suresh Prajapati, the village head. Prajapati accused her of using abusive language towards both parents and co-workers, and negligence in her professional duties.
A subsequent investigation by Block Education Officer Anoop Tripathi uncovered substantial discontent among parents and an incriminating video. Her suspension underscores the importance of accountability in education leadership.
