DMK vs Centre: Tamil Nadu's Educational Policy Clash

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu faced criticism from the BJP for allegedly prioritizing confrontations with the Centre over state benefits. Issues include opposing Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and the Viksit Bharat Guarantee Bill. AIADMK accused DMK of mishandling educational policies, exposing its double standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranipet(Tn) | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The DMK government in Tamil Nadu is under fire from the BJP, accused of engaging in confrontations with the Centre instead of focusing on state welfare. Allegations revolve around the state's opposition to the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Bill.

BJP state chief, Nainar Nagenthran, criticized the DMK for employing diversionary tactics and failing to prioritize the people. AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, echoed this sentiment, criticizing the handling of educational policies, particularly surrounding the trilingual policy and Supreme Court proceedings.

The Supreme Court recently modified a previous stay, allowing the establishment of Navodaya schools in Tamil Nadu. The court urged the state to consult with the Centre to resolve these policy issues, marking a significant development in this ongoing educational policy clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

