Kerala Governor Urges Youth to Innovate Beyond Securing Jobs

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has called on young individuals to expand their aspirations beyond merely securing jobs to becoming innovators and employers. Addressing the fifth convocation at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) in Pookode, he emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship.

As Chancellor of universities in the state, Arlekar announced the state government's initiatives to promote entrepreneurship among the youth, including the establishment of a special entrepreneurship development cell at KVASU. This move aims to boost startups and create new job opportunities.

In addition to encouraging innovation, Governor Arlekar praised the graduating students for their commitment to social change by signing affidavits against dowry. Furthermore, he highlighted KVASU's unique offering of a poultry science course, underscoring its significance and prestige as one of only two in the country.

