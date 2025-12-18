Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israeli Mortar Incident Stirs Ceasefire Struggles

A recent Israeli mortar strike in Gaza injured at least 10 people, accentuating tensions in the frail ceasefire with Hamas. Both sides accuse each other of violations, with Israel citing Hamas infractions, while Palestinians point to civilian casualties. The ceasefire's next phase faces significant hurdles amid ongoing violence.

Updated: 18-12-2025 00:56 IST
A recent incident in the Gaza Strip has rekindled tensions in the already fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Israeli forces fired a mortar shell over the ceasefire line, hitting a Palestinian residential area, wounding at least 10 people. Health officials in Gaza confirmed that some of the injuries were critical.

The mortar was fired amid operations near the "Yellow Line," a boundary set by the ceasefire agreement to delineate Israeli-held areas from the rest of Gaza. While the intended target remains unspecified, the Israeli army acknowledged the mortar veered off course, prompting further investigation.

Both Israel and Hamas accuse each other of ceasefire violations, complicating the agreement's progression to its next phase, involving international stabilization and disarmament measures. Humanitarian groups highlight the harsh impacts of aid shortages, while calls grow for international intervention and diplomatic resolution.

