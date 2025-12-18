Rwanda-Backed M23 Rebels Begin Withdrawal Amidst Rising Regional Tensions

Late Wednesday night, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels claimed to have begun withdrawing from the city of Uvira in eastern Congo, according to the rebel group's leader, Bertrand Bisimwa, and local authorities. Bisimwa, speaking with The Associated Press, asserted that the withdrawal would be finalized by Thursday morning.

However, despite a recent US-mediated peace agreement signed by the Congolese and Rwandan presidents, reports about the status of the withdrawal are conflicting. Local civil society leader Kelvin Bwija detailed movements of M23 troops heading north, while pro-government militias are reportedly approaching the city. Verification of these developments remains elusive.

The situation continues to be tense, as the US has accused Rwanda of violating the peace accord by backing M23's advance. Meanwhile, the UN has reported a significant humanitarian crisis with more than 7 million people displaced due to ongoing conflict in the mineral-rich eastern Congo region.

