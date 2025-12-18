Left Menu

White House Moves on Major Drug Price Deals

The White House is poised to announce significant drug pricing agreements with major pharmaceutical companies, Novartis and Roche. Details of the deals are still being finalized, and more drugmakers might be involved, as revealed by sources close to the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 02:26 IST
The White House is reportedly on the verge of revealing pivotal drug pricing agreements with pharmaceutical titans Novartis and Roche. Bloomberg News disclosed the development, referencing insiders familiar with the negotiations.

While the overarching details of the agreements are yet to be solidified, this move marks a substantial step in drug pricing reforms. Additional pharmaceutical companies may also find themselves included in the forthcoming announcement.

This anticipated development underscores the administration's commitment to addressing drug costs and could signal more industry-wide changes on the horizon. The final details, however, remain uncertain as negotiations continue.

