Unity Over Factionalism: Punjab CM's Vision for Village Prosperity

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called upon villages to transcend factionalism and prioritize development, emphasizing that communal unity is vital for prosperity.

In his hometown of Satauj, Mann engaged with locals and panchayat leaders, asserting his intent to connect with the community, not just deliver speeches.

Highlighting education and employment, Mann urged parents to attend PTMs on December 20. He noted his government's job creation efforts and educational training initiatives, boosting youth employment across Punjab.

