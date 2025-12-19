Left Menu

Unity Over Factionalism: Punjab CM's Vision for Village Prosperity

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasizes the importance of unity over factionalism for village prosperity. During his visit to his native village, Mann highlighted initiatives such as parent-teacher meetings and skill development to foster education and employment, aiming for communal harmony and growth across Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Satauj | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:58 IST
Unity Over Factionalism: Punjab CM's Vision for Village Prosperity
Development
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called upon villages to transcend factionalism and prioritize development, emphasizing that communal unity is vital for prosperity.

In his hometown of Satauj, Mann engaged with locals and panchayat leaders, asserting his intent to connect with the community, not just deliver speeches.

Highlighting education and employment, Mann urged parents to attend PTMs on December 20. He noted his government's job creation efforts and educational training initiatives, boosting youth employment across Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025