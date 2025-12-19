Unity Over Factionalism: Punjab CM's Vision for Village Prosperity
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasizes the importance of unity over factionalism for village prosperity. During his visit to his native village, Mann highlighted initiatives such as parent-teacher meetings and skill development to foster education and employment, aiming for communal harmony and growth across Punjab.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called upon villages to transcend factionalism and prioritize development, emphasizing that communal unity is vital for prosperity.
In his hometown of Satauj, Mann engaged with locals and panchayat leaders, asserting his intent to connect with the community, not just deliver speeches.
Highlighting education and employment, Mann urged parents to attend PTMs on December 20. He noted his government's job creation efforts and educational training initiatives, boosting youth employment across Punjab.
