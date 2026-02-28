WBJEE Scheduling Dilemma Amid Election Season

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) has yet to announce its schedule for 2025, leading to widespread concern among students as the academic calendar commences and Assembly elections loom in April-May.

Traditionally conducted in April or May after class 12 board exams, WBJEE has not yet begun its application process, leaving students anxious. The WBJEE chairperson, Gautam Pal, described conducting the exam on time as his 'biggest challenge.' The delay sparks apprehension, especially with elections expected simultaneously, as emphasized by Taranjit Singh, President of the Association of Professional Academic Institutions.

In previous years, results delays prompted candidates to explore alternate courses and out-of-state institutions, reporting engineering colleges faced with lower-ranked enrollments. The failure to announce the exam date on the result day adds to current uncertainty, especially with other imminent recruitment and national-level exams.

