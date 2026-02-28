Left Menu

Ministry Clamps Down on Unrecognized Sports Federations

The Sports Ministry has instructed the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India to cease using 'India' or 'Indian' due to lack of official recognition. Similar actions are being taken against other unrecognized sports bodies, to comply with the National Sports Development Code. Taekwondo federations also face scrutiny under these regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 15:19 IST
  • India

The Sports Ministry has issued a directive to the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) to stop using the terms 'India' or 'Indian', citing the organization's lack of recognition as a national federation. This move is part of a larger effort to enforce compliance with the National Sports Development Code of India. The ministry's letter, addressed to DCCI secretary Ravi Kant Chauhan, also reached bodies like the Women's Football Federation of India and the Indian Body Builders' Federation.

Chauhan acknowledged the ministry's correspondence and expressed a desire for the DCCI to be granted National Sports Federation (NSF) status, highlighting that the DCCI has been active in organizing major cricket events for the differently-abled. Currently, the DCCI operates with backing from the BCCI, albeit unofficially.

In another decision, the ministry revoked the recognition of the Taekwondo Federation of India, ruling that neither it nor its rival, India Taekwondo, meets the necessary requirements set forth by the National Sports Development Code. As directed by the Delhi High Court, neither federation currently qualifies for government recognition.

