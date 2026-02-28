Left Menu

North East Music Festival: Sound Without Conflict

Rahul Gandhi attended the North East Music Festival, expressing how music celebrates heritage and unity. The event showcased diverse performances from artists like Rewben Mashangva and Tetseo Sisters. Gandhi emphasized music's role in fostering cultural pride and unity, reflecting on the region's rich traditions and creativity.

North East Music Festival: Sound Without Conflict
Rahul Gandhi recently took part in the North East Music Festival, held in the national capital, where he enjoyed an "unforgettable evening". The event, themed 'Sound Without Conflict', served as a testament to music's ability to transcend boundaries and celebrate unity and heritage.

Gandhi shared his experience on social media, highlighting performances that ranged from Rewben Mashangva's folk rhythms to the energetic rap-rock of Borkung Hrangkhawl. The Tetseo Sisters showcased their harmonious melodies, while Taba Chake captivated with soulful strings.

According to Gandhi, the festival was a celebration of the North East's diverse culture, creativity, and history, contributing significantly to the national fabric. He remarked on how music can unify, emphasizing the importance of listening, respecting, and cherishing cultural differences to strengthen collective pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

