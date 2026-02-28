Left Menu

Iran Vows Unwavering Retaliation Against Joint US-Israel Assault

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has declared its determination to retaliate against a joint military attack by the US and Israel. In a public statement, the ministry emphasized Iran's readiness to defend itself against what it termed as 'enemy's military assault,' underscoring an escalated regional tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 15:17 IST
Iran Vows Unwavering Retaliation Against Joint US-Israel Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's Foreign Ministry has issued a staunch warning following a joint military attack conducted by the United States and Israel. The ministry made clear in its statement that Iran 'will not hesitate' to respond to these strikes, signaling its readiness to take decisive action.

In a strongly worded message shared on social media platform X, the ministry underscored the importance of national defense. The statement read: 'The time has come to defend the homeland and confront the enemy's military assault.'

This development marks another intense moment in the delicate geopolitical relations in the region, as Iran positions itself firmly against what it perceives as aggressive actions from foreign powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Anticipation Mounts: West Bengal Assembly Election Dates Set for Mid-March Announcement

Anticipation Mounts: West Bengal Assembly Election Dates Set for Mid-March A...

 India
2
Global Airlines Grounded Amid Middle East Unrest

Global Airlines Grounded Amid Middle East Unrest

 Global
3
Rahul Gandhi Slams US-India Trade Deal as 'Death Warrant' for Farmers

Rahul Gandhi Slams US-India Trade Deal as 'Death Warrant' for Farmers

 India
4
Tensions Surge: US-Israel Strikes Ignite Middle Eastern Conflict

Tensions Surge: US-Israel Strikes Ignite Middle Eastern Conflict

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026