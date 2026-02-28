Iran Vows Unwavering Retaliation Against Joint US-Israel Assault
Iran’s Foreign Ministry has declared its determination to retaliate against a joint military attack by the US and Israel. In a public statement, the ministry emphasized Iran's readiness to defend itself against what it termed as 'enemy's military assault,' underscoring an escalated regional tension.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's Foreign Ministry has issued a staunch warning following a joint military attack conducted by the United States and Israel. The ministry made clear in its statement that Iran 'will not hesitate' to respond to these strikes, signaling its readiness to take decisive action.
In a strongly worded message shared on social media platform X, the ministry underscored the importance of national defense. The statement read: 'The time has come to defend the homeland and confront the enemy's military assault.'
This development marks another intense moment in the delicate geopolitical relations in the region, as Iran positions itself firmly against what it perceives as aggressive actions from foreign powers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Backs Pakistan's Defense in Escalating Tensions with Afghanistan's Taliban
Gold Shines Amidst Geopolitical Tensions and Tariff Uncertainty
Germany Bolsters Cyber Defense with New Law
Global Currency Shifts Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Ukraine's Strategic Air Defense Innovations: Building a New Frontier