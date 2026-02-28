Iran Vows Unwavering Retaliation Against Joint US-Israel Assault

Iran's Foreign Ministry has issued a staunch warning following a joint military attack conducted by the United States and Israel. The ministry made clear in its statement that Iran 'will not hesitate' to respond to these strikes, signaling its readiness to take decisive action.

In a strongly worded message shared on social media platform X, the ministry underscored the importance of national defense. The statement read: 'The time has come to defend the homeland and confront the enemy's military assault.'

This development marks another intense moment in the delicate geopolitical relations in the region, as Iran positions itself firmly against what it perceives as aggressive actions from foreign powers.

