Punjab's Mega Parent-Teacher Gathering Sparks Educational Revolution

In a bid to foster more inclusive educational environments, over 23 lakh parents participated in an extensive parent-teacher meeting organized by the Punjab school education department, according to an official statement.

State Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains highlighted that the initiative underscores the government's dedication to advancing learning outcomes by engaging parents as active partners in their children's educational journeys. Over 40,000 teachers have been trained to lead structured workshops for parents, facilitating richer interaction and support.

The initiative, spanning from pre-primary to senior secondary classes, has been deemed one of the largest parent engagement drives. It aims to solidify parents' understanding of their pivotal role in their children's education and forge stronger collaborations between parents, teachers, and school management committees, fostering holistic student development.

