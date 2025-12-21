Left Menu

Kerala High Court Halts Sabarimala Airport Land Acquisition

The Kerala High Court has annulled parts of the Sabarimala airport land acquisition process, citing inadequate assessment of land requirements. The court ruled the decision-making process under the 2013 land acquisition act flawed and ordered a fresh social impact assessment. The project was challenged by Ayana Charitable Trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 21-12-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 00:04 IST
Kerala High Court Halts Sabarimala Airport Land Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has annulled crucial phases of the land acquisition process for the proposed Sabarimala greenfield airport. The court determined that the state government did not adequately assess the minimum land required for the project, leading to a legal flaw in the decision-making process under the 2013 land acquisition act.

The court's December 19 order responded to challenges by Ayana Charitable Trust, which disputed the state's Social Impact Assessment and other procedural steps. Justice C Jayachandran highlighted a lack of due diligence by authorities in determining land necessity, finding the state's actions inconsistent with legal mandates.

Subsequently, the court mandated a renewed social impact assessment focusing on the minimum land requirement for the project. It recommended including technical experts in future assessments for projects of such complexity to ensure lawful and informed decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025