Adityanath Exposes Codeine Syrup Scandal Ties to Samajwadi Party

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath countered opposition claims regarding deaths from fake medicines. He linked the codeine syrup scandal to the Samajwadi Party, emphasizing successful government actions against offenders. Adityanath stated that the accused had ties to the SP and reassured that the government would not spare anyone involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:15 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday firmly refuted opposition claims of deaths due to fake medicines, including codeine syrup, in the state. He assured the Assembly that no such cases have been reported and linked the scandal to the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Adityanath pointed to connections between the accused in the codeine case and the SP, with photographs and evidence highlighting the involvement of party members. He asserted that the state pursued cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, successfully defending its position in court.

The Chief Minister vowed aggressive action against those involved, highlighting arrests and investigations. Accusations were made against party workers linked to the illicit activities, emphasizing his government's commitment to law enforcement and unraveling the political ties in the scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

