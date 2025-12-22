Left Menu

Empowering the Future of Agriculture: Women's Rise in Education

Governor Haribhau Bagde praised the increasing participation of women in agricultural education during a convocation at Maharana Pratap University. He highlighted agriculture's role in India's prosperity and urged a shift towards chemical-free farming. Bagde emphasized intellectual growth alongside academic achievements for students' success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:09 IST
Empowering the Future of Agriculture: Women's Rise in Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde commended the escalating participation of women in agricultural education, during the convocation ceremony at Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology. Bagde conveyed that India's prosperity is deeply rooted in agriculture, and the current engagement of female students in this field is promising.

At the ceremony, he highlighted the challenges posed by rising chemical use in agriculture and endorsed the benefits of chemical-free farming. Bagde noted that many Rajasthan farmers are turning to natural farming practices, marking a vital shift necessary for health and sustainability, amidst growing food demands and shrinking cultivable land.

The governor applauded India's milestone achievements in transforming from an importer of food grains in the 1980s to today's surplus. He encouraged the production of nutrient-rich grains such as millets, a movement gaining traction globally following initiatives by Prime Minister Modi. Bagde also underlined the importance of intellectual and personal growth in students, beyond just academic qualifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025