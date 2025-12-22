Empowering the Future of Agriculture: Women's Rise in Education

On Monday, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde commended the escalating participation of women in agricultural education, during the convocation ceremony at Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology. Bagde conveyed that India's prosperity is deeply rooted in agriculture, and the current engagement of female students in this field is promising.

At the ceremony, he highlighted the challenges posed by rising chemical use in agriculture and endorsed the benefits of chemical-free farming. Bagde noted that many Rajasthan farmers are turning to natural farming practices, marking a vital shift necessary for health and sustainability, amidst growing food demands and shrinking cultivable land.

The governor applauded India's milestone achievements in transforming from an importer of food grains in the 1980s to today's surplus. He encouraged the production of nutrient-rich grains such as millets, a movement gaining traction globally following initiatives by Prime Minister Modi. Bagde also underlined the importance of intellectual and personal growth in students, beyond just academic qualifications.

