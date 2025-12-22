Left Menu

Israel Shuts Down Army Radio Sparking Democracy Concerns

Israel's government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu, voted to shut down Army Radio by 2026. Critics view this as a threat to democracy. Defence Minister Katz claims it will maintain military neutrality, but many argue it restricts free speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Israel's cabinet approved the controversial closure of Army Radio, a decision that critics claim poses a risk to democratic principles in the country. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition is pushing the agenda, which has drawn significant public debate and concern.

Defence Minister Israel Katz, who proposed the shutdown, argued that the move aims to uphold the military's nonpartisan stance. Katz pointed out that although the station originally served Israeli soldiers, it increasingly offered a platform for dissenting views critical of the Israel Defence Forces. This, he suggests, betrays its founding purpose.

As Israel heads toward an election year, critics say Netanyahu's government strives for media control, stifling opposition. The Israel Democracy Institute warns that this decision, alongside planned media reforms, threatens free expression. The Movement for Quality Government has petitioned the Supreme Court, challenging this decision as part of a broader assault on democracy.

