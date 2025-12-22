Left Menu

Spain's Joyous Christmas Lottery Brings Hope Amid Crisis

Spain's Christmas lottery, 'El Gordo', awarded €2.77 billion in prizes, with notable winners from wildfire-affected Leon province. The draw, a century-old tradition, marks Spain's festive season start. Despite political interruptions, the event captivates a nation joyous for holiday cheer and community pools for good fortune.

Spain's Christmas lottery, known as 'El Gordo', distributed a staggering €2.77 billion in prizes this week, significantly benefiting many from Leon province, an area earlier devastated by wildfires. As a winner emotionally recounted, the win is seen as a beacon of hope following a harrowing summer.

Held at Madrid's Teatro Real, the revered state-run lottery experienced a slight prize increase from last year's €2.70 billion. Continuing a tradition that's over two centuries old, schoolchildren drew the winning numbers, heralding the beginning of Spain's Christmas celebrations.

The lottery frenzy grips the nation annually, as families and colleagues pool resources on prized tickets. However, the event saw a brief disruption from protests. Despite this, the enduring ritual symbolizes communal optimism during Spain's festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

