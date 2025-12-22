Child's Protest Highlights RTE, Transportation Fee Dispute

In Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, a young student named Surabhi has brought attention to educational and transportation fee policies. The class 5 student held a sit-in protest for nearly three hours after being denied access to her school bus due to outstanding transportation fees.

The incident, which took place in front of her school in Chunahajuri village under the Chicholi block, has gained widespread attention after videos of the protest went viral. Authorities, including Hariom Patel, the local police in-charge, spoke with Surabhi's family to uncover the situation.

The Gurusaab Public School, where Surabhi attends under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, provides free education but excludes transportation costs. The principal detailed unpaid fees amounting to approximately Rs 42,000, further alleging altercations with the bus operator. The situation underscores the complexities of educational rights and associated financial responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)