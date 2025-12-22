Left Menu

Child's Protest Highlights RTE, Transportation Fee Dispute

A class 5 student staged a protest after being denied school bus access due to unpaid transportation fees. Videos of the protest in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district went viral. The child and her family were informed about the financial implications, while the school clarified the fees exclusion under the RTE Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Betul | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:30 IST
Surabhi
  • Country:
  • India

In Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, a young student named Surabhi has brought attention to educational and transportation fee policies. The class 5 student held a sit-in protest for nearly three hours after being denied access to her school bus due to outstanding transportation fees.

The incident, which took place in front of her school in Chunahajuri village under the Chicholi block, has gained widespread attention after videos of the protest went viral. Authorities, including Hariom Patel, the local police in-charge, spoke with Surabhi's family to uncover the situation.

The Gurusaab Public School, where Surabhi attends under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, provides free education but excludes transportation costs. The principal detailed unpaid fees amounting to approximately Rs 42,000, further alleging altercations with the bus operator. The situation underscores the complexities of educational rights and associated financial responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

