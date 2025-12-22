Haryana Government Tightens Grip on Private Universities with New Bill

The Haryana State Assembly passed the Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Bill on Monday, granting the government authority to dissolve the management of private universities under specific conditions, such as threats to national security.

This legislative move follows the recent discovery of a 'white collar' terror module by police forces in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, with links traced back to faculty members at Al Falah University, Faridabad, connected to a blast near Delhi's Red Fort last month.

The Bill also addresses issues like financial mismanagement, governance failures, and academic compromises, stipulating penalties including the stopping of admissions, financial fines, or phased dissolution of the university. Upon the appointment of an administrator, all university assets will be managed under their control.

(With inputs from agencies.)