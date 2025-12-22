Left Menu

Haryana Government Tightens Grip on Private Universities with New Bill

The Haryana Assembly has passed an amendment Bill empowering the state to dissolve private university management bodies and appoint administrators, especially under threats to national security. It was introduced following a terror module bust linking faculty to a blast. Key issues include academic misconduct and financial mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:44 IST
Haryana Government Tightens Grip on Private Universities with New Bill
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana State Assembly passed the Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Bill on Monday, granting the government authority to dissolve the management of private universities under specific conditions, such as threats to national security.

This legislative move follows the recent discovery of a 'white collar' terror module by police forces in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, with links traced back to faculty members at Al Falah University, Faridabad, connected to a blast near Delhi's Red Fort last month.

The Bill also addresses issues like financial mismanagement, governance failures, and academic compromises, stipulating penalties including the stopping of admissions, financial fines, or phased dissolution of the university. Upon the appointment of an administrator, all university assets will be managed under their control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025