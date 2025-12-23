Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Leap into the Quantum Future: Training Tomorrow's Innovators

Andhra Pradesh is set to introduce quantum technology courses in schools, as announced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Collaborating with IIT-Madras, the initiative aims to prepare students for future opportunities in quantum and AI fields, while also leveraging the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning.

The Andhra Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is taking significant steps to integrate quantum technology education into the school curriculum. This move aims to equip students with next-generation technological skills.

During discussions with IIT-Madras representatives, efforts were highlighted to prepare students for emerging opportunities in the quantum and Artificial Intelligence sectors. The courses, set to begin in 2026, will be available in various languages and are part of a structured four-phase plan.

The initiative also includes a 'Students Partnership Summit,' scheduled for January 2026, to encourage student innovation. The government is also leveraging the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning to ensure comprehensive skill development in quantum technology among students.

