Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi's Milestone Malaysia Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a two-day visit to Malaysia, engaging in important discussions with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim. The visit focused on enhancing defense, security, and economic ties. Significant agreements were made in multiple sectors, further solidifying India-Malaysia relations. Modi also met Indian diaspora members and praised their contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 08-02-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 15:10 IST
Strengthening Ties: Modi's Milestone Malaysia Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently wrapped up a significant two-day visit to Malaysia, holding extensive talks with his counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim. The discussions centered on strengthening defense and security partnerships, reflecting a deepening bond between the two nations.

Diverse bilateral agreements were signed, spanning various sectors including security cooperation, semiconductors, and social security for Indian workers, which promise to elevate the two countries' relationship to new heights. Modi underscored the special rapport shared between India and Malaysia and a mutual commitment to broaden collaboration.

In Kuala Lumpur, Modi met veterans of the Indian National Army, acknowledging their sacrifices, and engaged with Malaysia's Indian-origin ministers. Modi's engagement with the Indian diaspora further emphasized the vibrant cultural ties, highlighted by announcements of a new consulate and scholarship program. His visit signifies India's status as a trusted growth partner on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of the Peeragarhi Flyover Car Finds

Mystery of the Peeragarhi Flyover Car Finds

 India
2
Drones Revolutionize Spectator Experience at Milano Cortina Winter Games

Drones Revolutionize Spectator Experience at Milano Cortina Winter Games

 Global
3
KL Rahul Shines as Karnataka Holds Edge in Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

KL Rahul Shines as Karnataka Holds Edge in Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

 India
4
Delhi Government Approves Major Grant for DTC: Boosting Salaries and Infrastructure

Delhi Government Approves Major Grant for DTC: Boosting Salaries and Infrast...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026