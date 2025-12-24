Boosting Nutrition in Gujarat: Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana
The Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana provides calorie and protein-rich nutrition to over 40 lakh students in Gujarat's primary schools. Launched in 2024, it aims to enhance students' health and interest in education. This initiative supports regular school attendance and addresses malnutrition through nutritious snacks.
More than 40 lakh students from over 32,000 primary schools in Gujarat benefit from a state government initiative providing calorie and protein-rich nutrition, officials revealed.
Launched in 2024 by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana offers nutritious breakfast in addition to the mid-day meal under the PM Poshan Yojana, boosting students' interest in education.
The program significantly enhances school attendance and reduces malnutrition among students, particularly in rural areas. Additionally, a Rs 617.67 crore budget allocation for 2025-26 underlines the state's commitment to improving children's health and education through nutritious midday snacks, officials confirmed.
