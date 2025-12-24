Boosting Nutrition in Gujarat: Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana

More than 40 lakh students from over 32,000 primary schools in Gujarat benefit from a state government initiative providing calorie and protein-rich nutrition, officials revealed.

Launched in 2024 by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana offers nutritious breakfast in addition to the mid-day meal under the PM Poshan Yojana, boosting students' interest in education.

The program significantly enhances school attendance and reduces malnutrition among students, particularly in rural areas. Additionally, a Rs 617.67 crore budget allocation for 2025-26 underlines the state's commitment to improving children's health and education through nutritious midday snacks, officials confirmed.

