China's LandSpace Sets Sights on Rocket Reusability by 2026
Chinese rocket developer LandSpace aims to recover a reusable booster by mid-2026, aspiring to match SpaceX's achievements. Despite a first test failure, the firm plans another in mid-2026. Success could lead to using a reused first stage by the fourth flight. LandSpace eyes IPO for funding.
LandSpace, a Chinese rocket developer, plans to recover its reusable booster by mid-2026 as it seeks to replicate the success of U.S. aerospace giant SpaceX. This ambition reflects the company's drive to become a leader in China's space exploration sector.
Despite failing to complete a key recovery step in its initial test, LandSpace is committed to attempting another test flight in mid-2026 to secure a fully reusable rocket. The company's Zhuque-3 rocket has already made history as the first Chinese reusable rocket to launch.
Highlighting the financial challenges of high-frequency launches, LandSpace is also considering an initial public offering to sustain its ambitious program. This move is crucial as they aim to rival SpaceX's Falcon 9, renowned for its frequent and successful launches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pentagon Report: China's Expanding Military and Space Cooperation
High-Profile Absences in China's Air Force Amid Military Purge
Unshakeable Bonds: The Resilient China-Russia Alliance Amid Sanctions
China and India's Diplomatic Dance: Navigating the LAC's Changing Dynamics
China and India: Navigating De-escalation and Bilateral Relations