Delhi Government Mandates Fee Regulation Committees in Private Schools

The Delhi government has announced that all private schools in the national capital must establish School Level Fee Regulation Committees (SLFRCs) by January 10, 2026. This directive is part of a new legislation designed to regulate and ensure transparency in the determination of private school fees starting this academic year.

Education Minister Ashish Sood shared during a press conference that the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, has been enacted. This act seeks a dual mechanism comprising school-level and district-level bodies to streamline fee regulation processes. The initiative aims to introduce clarity and accountability while safeguarding parents' interests.

The SLFRCs will consist of representatives from the school's management, principal, selected teachers, and parents, as well as a nominee from the Directorate of Education. All members will be chosen randomly through a lottery to ensure fairness. Schools are required to present fee proposals to these committees by January 25 for the academic session of 2025-26.

