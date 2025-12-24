Left Menu

Delhi Government Mandates Fee Regulation Committees in Private Schools

The Delhi government has ordered all private schools to form School Level Fee Regulation Committees by January 10, 2026, as part of a new law aimed at regulating and ensuring transparency in private school fees. The law calls for a two-tier mechanism for fee regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:48 IST
Delhi Government Mandates Fee Regulation Committees in Private Schools
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has announced that all private schools in the national capital must establish School Level Fee Regulation Committees (SLFRCs) by January 10, 2026. This directive is part of a new legislation designed to regulate and ensure transparency in the determination of private school fees starting this academic year.

Education Minister Ashish Sood shared during a press conference that the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, has been enacted. This act seeks a dual mechanism comprising school-level and district-level bodies to streamline fee regulation processes. The initiative aims to introduce clarity and accountability while safeguarding parents' interests.

The SLFRCs will consist of representatives from the school's management, principal, selected teachers, and parents, as well as a nominee from the Directorate of Education. All members will be chosen randomly through a lottery to ensure fairness. Schools are required to present fee proposals to these committees by January 25 for the academic session of 2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025