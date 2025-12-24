Tech Trickery Thwarted: AI and Devices Fail in Exam Malpractice

In a significant operation, Hyderabad police detained two candidates for allegedly attempting to cheat a University of Hyderabad recruitment exam using sophisticated technology. Both individuals, youngsters from Haryana, were caught with an array of devices including cell phones and micro Bluetooth receivers.

The candidates had conspired to scan the exam paper and send it to external associates via an instant messaging app, who would then use AI to provide answers. However, vigilant invigilators became suspicious, leading to the discovery and seizure of the covert devices.

Reacting promptly to a complaint by the university's Registrar, police registered a case under various sections of the IT Act and BNS. An investigation is underway to determine the extent of technological malpractice attempted in this examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)