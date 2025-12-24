Left Menu

Tech Trickery Thwarted: AI and Devices Fail in Exam Malpractice

Two individuals from Haryana were apprehended for attempting to cheat in a University of Hyderabad recruitment exam using AI and technical devices. The police seized cell phones and micro Bluetooth devices, thwarting their plans. A case was filed under the IT Act and BNS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:03 IST
Tech Trickery Thwarted: AI and Devices Fail in Exam Malpractice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Hyderabad police detained two candidates for allegedly attempting to cheat a University of Hyderabad recruitment exam using sophisticated technology. Both individuals, youngsters from Haryana, were caught with an array of devices including cell phones and micro Bluetooth receivers.

The candidates had conspired to scan the exam paper and send it to external associates via an instant messaging app, who would then use AI to provide answers. However, vigilant invigilators became suspicious, leading to the discovery and seizure of the covert devices.

Reacting promptly to a complaint by the university's Registrar, police registered a case under various sections of the IT Act and BNS. An investigation is underway to determine the extent of technological malpractice attempted in this examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025