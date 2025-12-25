Left Menu

Sudarshan creates 'World’s Biggest Apple and Santa Claus Sand Sculpture' on Puri beach

PTI | Puri | Updated: 25-12-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 21:44 IST
Sudarshan creates 'World’s Biggest Apple and Santa Claus Sand Sculpture' on Puri beach
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has set a new world record with a spectacular sand art installation titled 'World's Biggest Apple and Sand Installation of Santa Claus,' officials said on Thursday.

The artwork, created on the occasion of Christmas at Niladri Beach in Puri, used 1.5 tons of apples and was formally recognised on December 24 by the World Records Book of India.

The installation measures 60 feet in length, 22 feet in height, and 45 feet in width, symbolising a unique fusion of art, sustainability, creativity, and festive spirit.

The project was successfully executed under Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik's leadership with the active participation of 30 students from his Sand Art Institute, reflecting his continued commitment to mentoring the young.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025