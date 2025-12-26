Left Menu

Two teachers from Navi Mumbai school booked for harassing 6-year-old student

The FIR against the teachers from the school at Kamothe came on a complaint by the childs parents, an official said. Citing the parents account, the official said a teacher summoned a girl from another class on November 14 and asked her to slap a boy on his cheeks five to six times.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-12-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 10:32 IST
Two teachers from Navi Mumbai school booked for harassing 6-year-old student
  • Country:
  • India

Two teachers from a private school in Navi Mumbai have been booked for allegedly harassing and assaulting a 6-year-old student, police said on Friday. The FIR against the teachers from the school at Kamothe came on a complaint by the child's parents, an official said. Citing the parents' account, the official said a teacher summoned a girl from another class on November 14 and asked her to slap a boy on his cheeks five to six times. The teacher allegedly watched and laughed as the child was humiliated, he said.

During an English period on November 28, another teacher allegedly struck the same child on his face with a metal compass box, causing his lip to swell, according to the complaint. After a preliminary probe, a case was registered at the Kamothe police station on Wednesday under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

"We are conducting a probe into the conduct of the staff and the school's environment," said an official from the police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Railway Disruption: Eight Wagons Derailed in Bihar

Railway Disruption: Eight Wagons Derailed in Bihar

 India
2
CERC Eyes Transaction Fee Overhaul in Power Market

CERC Eyes Transaction Fee Overhaul in Power Market

 India
3
Overcoming Trials: Indian Badminton's Transitional Season

Overcoming Trials: Indian Badminton's Transitional Season

 India
4
U.S. and Ukraine Leaders Tackle Peace Plan Amid Escalating Russian Attacks

U.S. and Ukraine Leaders Tackle Peace Plan Amid Escalating Russian Attacks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Care Work Still Pays Less: How Gendered Jobs and Undervalued Skills Shape Wages

Planning for Survival: Protecting Public Health at Mass Gatherings in a Changing Climate

Why Labour Shortages Are Becoming Structural in the Age of AI and Decarbonisation

Why Africa’s Intermediary Cities Hold the Key to Climate-Smart Urban Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025