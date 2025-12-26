Two teachers from Navi Mumbai school booked for harassing 6-year-old student

Two teachers from a private school in Navi Mumbai have been booked for allegedly harassing and assaulting a 6-year-old student, police said on Friday. The FIR against the teachers from the school at Kamothe came on a complaint by the child's parents, an official said. Citing the parents' account, the official said a teacher summoned a girl from another class on November 14 and asked her to slap a boy on his cheeks five to six times. The teacher allegedly watched and laughed as the child was humiliated, he said.

During an English period on November 28, another teacher allegedly struck the same child on his face with a metal compass box, causing his lip to swell, according to the complaint. After a preliminary probe, a case was registered at the Kamothe police station on Wednesday under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

"We are conducting a probe into the conduct of the staff and the school's environment," said an official from the police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)