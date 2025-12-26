Ukrainian President Zelenskiy says he plans to meet Trump in near future

Ukrainian ‌President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on ⁠Friday that he agreed on a meeting ​with U.S. President ‍Donald Trump in the near future, ⁠following ‌weeks ⁠of stepped-up diplomatic efforts ‍to end the ​country's war with Russia.

"A lot ⁠can be decided ⁠before the New Year," ⁠he said on social media ⁠website ‌X.

