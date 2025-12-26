Ukrainian President Zelenskiy says he plans to meet Trump in near future
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that he agreed on a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the near future, following weeks of stepped-up diplomatic efforts to end the country's war with Russia.
"A lot can be decided before the New Year," he said on social media website X.
