Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc on Northeastern U.S. Travel

A powerful storm combining snow and ice gripped the northeastern United States on Saturday, causing a significant disruption to post-holiday travel plans. New York and New Jersey officials declared weather emergencies as treacherous conditions unfolded across the region, despite the storm's gradual dissipation by mid-morning.

With safety as a priority, New York Governor Kathy Hochul advised residents to exercise extreme caution. The storm deposited between six to ten inches of snow across areas from Syracuse to Long Island and Connecticut, according to Bob Oravec of the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.

Travelers experienced significant setbacks with over 14,400 domestic flights canceled or delayed. Major airports in the New York area were affected, leading airlines like American, United, and JetBlue to waive rebooking fees. Local authorities issued vehicle restrictions on several key highways in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

(With inputs from agencies.)