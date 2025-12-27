Left Menu

Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc on Northeastern U.S. Travel

A snow and ice storm hit the U.S. Northeast over the weekend, disrupting travel with thousands of flight cancellations and delays. States of emergency were declared in New York and New Jersey, with officials urging caution. Snow accumulations varied, while transportation faced significant impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:03 IST
Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc on Northeastern U.S. Travel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful storm combining snow and ice gripped the northeastern United States on Saturday, causing a significant disruption to post-holiday travel plans. New York and New Jersey officials declared weather emergencies as treacherous conditions unfolded across the region, despite the storm's gradual dissipation by mid-morning.

With safety as a priority, New York Governor Kathy Hochul advised residents to exercise extreme caution. The storm deposited between six to ten inches of snow across areas from Syracuse to Long Island and Connecticut, according to Bob Oravec of the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.

Travelers experienced significant setbacks with over 14,400 domestic flights canceled or delayed. Major airports in the New York area were affected, leading airlines like American, United, and JetBlue to waive rebooking fees. Local authorities issued vehicle restrictions on several key highways in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rayan Cherki's Late Heroics Propel Manchester City to the Top

Rayan Cherki's Late Heroics Propel Manchester City to the Top

 United Kingdom
2
Powerful Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Minor Damage Reported

Powerful Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Minor Damage Reported

 Global
3
TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

 India
4
Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025