Surge in Nomination Papers Filed for Mumbai Civic Polls
On Saturday, 35 nomination papers were filed for the upcoming Mumbai civic polls, bringing the total to 44. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reports that over 10,000 nomination forms have been distributed since the filing opened on December 23.
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai civic polls are witnessing heightened activity with 35 more nomination papers submitted on Saturday, according to officials. This brings the total number of submitted nominations to 44.
A statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) highlighted that since the submission process began on December 23, a significant 1,294 forms were distributed just on Saturday. This momentum adds up to an impressive total of over 10,000 forms distributed so far.
The election schedule set by the Maharashtra State Election Commission will see nominations filed until December 30, with votes slated for counting on January 16. The large number of distributed forms suggests intense competition for the civic polls slated for January 15.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nepal's Leaders Unite to Ensure Success of March 5 General Election
Power Struggle: Kerala Panchayat Elections Reveal Mixed Results
Gyanesh Kumar Explores Odisha's Cultural Heritage and Election Process
10-member Trinamool delegation to meet chief election commissioner on Dec 31 over SIR: Sources.
Bangladesh Elections: Tarique Rahman's Return Signals Hope for Democratic Revival