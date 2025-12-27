Left Menu

Delhi's Commitment to Community: Atal Canteens and Gardens Launched

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated Atal Canteens in Shalimar Bagh and Pitampura, offering meals to the needy at Rs 5. The government plans more support for humanitarian groups. Additionally, the chief minister launched 'Atal Garden', featuring amenities and a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:01 IST
Delhi's Commitment to Community: Atal Canteens and Gardens Launched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated new Atal Canteens in Shalimar Bagh and Pitampura, emphasizing the government's dedication to assisting the underprivileged. The initiative, providing meals at a nominal cost of Rs 5, was a pivotal BJP election promise.

Gupta revealed plans to introduce a special package to encourage humanitarian organizations to participate in the scheme, ensuring no one remains hungry. During the Pitampura inauguration, she personally served food to attendees, reinforcing the initiative's positive impact.

Moreover, Gupta laid the foundation stone for 'Atal Garden' in Uttam Nagar, featuring an amphitheatre, gym, and a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, promoting community engagement and environmental sustainability. The project is supported by various local leaders and departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

 India
2
Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

 India
3
Questions Arise After Alleged Custodial Suicide in Farrukhnagar

Questions Arise After Alleged Custodial Suicide in Farrukhnagar

 India
4
Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025