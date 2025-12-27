Delhi's Commitment to Community: Atal Canteens and Gardens Launched
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated Atal Canteens in Shalimar Bagh and Pitampura, offering meals to the needy at Rs 5. The government plans more support for humanitarian groups. Additionally, the chief minister launched 'Atal Garden', featuring amenities and a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated new Atal Canteens in Shalimar Bagh and Pitampura, emphasizing the government's dedication to assisting the underprivileged. The initiative, providing meals at a nominal cost of Rs 5, was a pivotal BJP election promise.
Gupta revealed plans to introduce a special package to encourage humanitarian organizations to participate in the scheme, ensuring no one remains hungry. During the Pitampura inauguration, she personally served food to attendees, reinforcing the initiative's positive impact.
Moreover, Gupta laid the foundation stone for 'Atal Garden' in Uttam Nagar, featuring an amphitheatre, gym, and a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, promoting community engagement and environmental sustainability. The project is supported by various local leaders and departments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
