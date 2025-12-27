Thane Civic Body Cracks Down on Voting Training Absentees

The Thane Municipal Corporation has issued a stern warning of disciplinary action against staffers who miss mandatory voting training sessions ahead of the local elections, an official press release confirmed on Saturday.

According to the release, a total of 10,120 employees have been designated to oversee election duties at 2,013 polling stations citywide. The training will cover various crucial tasks, including managing Electronic Voting Machines, conducting mock polls, verifying voter identities, and understanding emergency protocols.

The release, quoting civic chief Saurabh Rao, stated, "Should any officer or employee fail to attend the training despite formal orders, disciplinary measures will ensue, and criminal charges may be pursued." The municipal corporation elections are slated for January 15, with the counting of votes set for the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)