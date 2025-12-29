CPI(M) Eyes Comeback After Local Body Election Setback

M V Govindan, CPI(M) state secretary, stressed that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) increased its vote share in Kerala's local body elections, although it faced unexpected setbacks. He compared the rise from 33.60 percent in the Lok Sabha elections to 39.73 percent locally, marking a gain of over 17 lakh votes.

Govindan noted a decrease in vote shares for both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), attributing the LDF's challenges in some constituencies to local issues, fake allegations, and communal forces' intervention. He criticized opposition parties for running dishonest campaigns while expressing confidence in a strong LDF comeback in the 2024 Assembly elections.

He claimed the BJP's vote-buying trend and highlighted cooperation between BJP and UDF in certain areas, while pointing to shifts in Congress towards BJP. As part of LDF's strategy, extensive grassroots campaigns and community meetings are purportedly planned to consolidate support and counter communal influences in Kerala.

