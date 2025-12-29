Inferno on Rails: Tragedy Strikes Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express

A tragic incident occurred when a fire engulfed two coaches of the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express at Yalamanchili, resulting in the death of a 70-year-old passenger. The blaze broke out unexpectedly, prompting immediate evacuation efforts for the 158 passengers onboard. Authorities are currently investigating the source of the fire.

According to early reports, the fire did not stem from the usual electrical panel side but originated in the linen storage area of the B1 coach. Swift action from railway staff and the fire brigade helped contain the blaze and prevent further casualties. The family of the deceased will receive ex gratia, officials announced.

The railway authorities, accompanied by forensic and safety commissioners, are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, all affected passengers were safely deboarded and provided with essential services before continuing their journey. Further safeguards and inquiries will be made to ensure rail safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)