Street Drama Scheme: Road-Rage Ruses Unraveled by Police

Police have uncovered a clever road-rage scheme used by a gang to steal from unsuspecting pedestrians in crowded markets, authorities announced on Monday.

The tactics involved creating a diversion, where one member would intentionally collide with a passerby and start an argument, allowing an accomplice to lift cash or valuables undetected. This strategic theft method came to light following a theft on Christmas Day, where a Faridabad man lost Rs 40,000 near Bara Hindu Rao.

Investigations led to the arrest of Honey and Badal, known for similar infractions. They admitted to orchestrating multiple thefts using similar tactics, with further inquiries ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)