Left Menu

Tragic Sinking in Komodo National Park: Spanish Family Struck by Disaster

Indonesian rescuers have recovered the body of a female believed to be from a Spanish coach's family after their tour boat sank near Komodo National Park. The tragedy claimed the lives of some family members, while others were rescued. The search continues for the missing, amid challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:11 IST
Tragic Sinking in Komodo National Park: Spanish Family Struck by Disaster
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a devastating incident near Indonesia's Komodo National Park, local rescuers have recovered the body of a female believed to be a member of a Spanish family, whose tour boat sank three days ago.

The boat, carrying Valencia CF Women's B coach Fernando Martín, his family, and crew, sank after an engine failure, leaving Martín and some of his children missing.

Efforts to locate the remaining missing individuals continue with over 100 personnel, despite adverse weather. The tragedy prompted condolences from the global soccer community, including messages from La Liga and clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal Braces for Snowy New Year as Tourists Flock to Hill Stations

Himachal Braces for Snowy New Year as Tourists Flock to Hill Stations

 India
2
Four Firms Ready IPOs, Set to Raise Over Rs 1,400 Crore

Four Firms Ready IPOs, Set to Raise Over Rs 1,400 Crore

 India
3
Waaree Energies Boosts Solar Capacity with New Inverter Facilities

Waaree Energies Boosts Solar Capacity with New Inverter Facilities

 India
4
Horizon Industrial Parks Unveils IPO To Raise Rs 2,600 Crore

Horizon Industrial Parks Unveils IPO To Raise Rs 2,600 Crore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025