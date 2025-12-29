Tragic Sinking in Komodo National Park: Spanish Family Struck by Disaster

In a devastating incident near Indonesia's Komodo National Park, local rescuers have recovered the body of a female believed to be a member of a Spanish family, whose tour boat sank three days ago.

The boat, carrying Valencia CF Women's B coach Fernando Martín, his family, and crew, sank after an engine failure, leaving Martín and some of his children missing.

Efforts to locate the remaining missing individuals continue with over 100 personnel, despite adverse weather. The tragedy prompted condolences from the global soccer community, including messages from La Liga and clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona.

(With inputs from agencies.)