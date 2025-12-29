Delhi Teachers Appointed as 'Stray Dog Nodal Officers': A Controversial Assignment
Teachers in Delhi have been assigned as nodal officers for stray dog-related issues in schools as per the Directorate of Education (DoE) orders. Despite opposition from teachers' associations citing academic disruptions, the move aims to enhance public safety following the Supreme Court's directives on managing human-dog conflicts.
The Directorate of Education in Delhi has ordered teachers to take on additional duties as nodal officers for issues related to stray dogs around their educational premises. This move follows a Supreme Court directive to address public safety concerns following increasing human-dog conflicts.
Despite the DoE's intentions, teachers' associations have raised concerns about the interference with educational responsibilities, especially with crucial examinations underway. They argue that non-academic obligations are detrimental to their primary role as educators.
The contentious decision has led to discussions on whether such responsibilities should fall within the purview of teachers or be handled by those directly involved in animal welfare, as the educational community contends with balancing their teaching duties and newly appointed roles.
