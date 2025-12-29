Left Menu

Delhi Teachers Appointed as 'Stray Dog Nodal Officers': A Controversial Assignment

Teachers in Delhi have been assigned as nodal officers for stray dog-related issues in schools as per the Directorate of Education (DoE) orders. Despite opposition from teachers' associations citing academic disruptions, the move aims to enhance public safety following the Supreme Court's directives on managing human-dog conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:51 IST
Delhi Teachers Appointed as 'Stray Dog Nodal Officers': A Controversial Assignment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Education in Delhi has ordered teachers to take on additional duties as nodal officers for issues related to stray dogs around their educational premises. This move follows a Supreme Court directive to address public safety concerns following increasing human-dog conflicts.

Despite the DoE's intentions, teachers' associations have raised concerns about the interference with educational responsibilities, especially with crucial examinations underway. They argue that non-academic obligations are detrimental to their primary role as educators.

The contentious decision has led to discussions on whether such responsibilities should fall within the purview of teachers or be handled by those directly involved in animal welfare, as the educational community contends with balancing their teaching duties and newly appointed roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Grants Temporary Relief to Madhya Pradesh Sarpanch

Supreme Court Grants Temporary Relief to Madhya Pradesh Sarpanch

 India
2
Viksit Bharat 2047: Cultivating Innovation Through Education

Viksit Bharat 2047: Cultivating Innovation Through Education

 India
3
Power Dynamics Shift: PMK Founder Elected Amid Family Feud

Power Dynamics Shift: PMK Founder Elected Amid Family Feud

 India
4
Kristen Beams Joins Mumbai Indians as Spin Coach Ahead of 2026 WPL

Kristen Beams Joins Mumbai Indians as Spin Coach Ahead of 2026 WPL

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025