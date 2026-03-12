Left Menu

Landmark Supreme Court Verdict on Passive Euthanasia

The Supreme Court made a historic ruling allowing passive euthanasia for a 32-year-old man in a vegetative state, affirming the individual's right to end their existence with dignity. This decision is a significant step towards compassionate justice and highlights the need for comprehensive legislation on passive euthanasia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:32 IST
Landmark Supreme Court Verdict on Passive Euthanasia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has made a groundbreaking decision, permitting passive euthanasia for a 32-year-old man who has been in a coma for more than thirteen years. Former Union law minister Ashwani Kumar praised the court's verdict, citing it as a pivotal affirmation of an individual's right to dignified death.

This ruling marks the top court's first-ever directive addressing passive euthanasia, emphasizing the need for compassion and justice. The bench, led by Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan, instructed AIIMS-Delhi to devise a withdrawal plan for life support that ensures dignity.

The recent judgment underscores the intersection of law, humanity, and ethics, urging the government to introduce clear legislation on euthanasia. It reflects the court's commitment to constitutional principles and human sensitivity, as highlighted by Kumar in his response.

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026