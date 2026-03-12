Landmark Supreme Court Verdict on Passive Euthanasia

The Supreme Court has made a groundbreaking decision, permitting passive euthanasia for a 32-year-old man who has been in a coma for more than thirteen years. Former Union law minister Ashwani Kumar praised the court's verdict, citing it as a pivotal affirmation of an individual's right to dignified death.

This ruling marks the top court's first-ever directive addressing passive euthanasia, emphasizing the need for compassion and justice. The bench, led by Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan, instructed AIIMS-Delhi to devise a withdrawal plan for life support that ensures dignity.

The recent judgment underscores the intersection of law, humanity, and ethics, urging the government to introduce clear legislation on euthanasia. It reflects the court's commitment to constitutional principles and human sensitivity, as highlighted by Kumar in his response.