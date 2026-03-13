Left Menu

Debate Over Menstrual Leave Policy Hits Supreme Court

The Supreme Court declined a PIL for a nationwide paid menstrual leave policy, citing potential unintended consequences. The Court recommended further consultation with stakeholders to explore policy options. The debate centers on balancing welfare and potential job market impacts for women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court declined to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a nationwide policy for paid menstrual leave for women students and workers. The Court expressed concerns that such a policy, if mandated, could have 'counter-productive' outcomes and unintended consequences that could reinforce gender stereotypes.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi suggested that while the petition's intent might be welfare-oriented, it might discourage private employers from hiring women. The bench highlighted the risk of making women less attractive in the job market if menstrual leave becomes a compulsory provision.

Senior advocate MR Shamsad pointed to some states and private organizations voluntarily providing menstrual leave, reflecting existing positive practices. The Court directed the government to consult stakeholders for a considered policy approach, emphasizing the need to balance affirmative action with practical job market realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

