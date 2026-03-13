Debate Over Menstrual Leave Policy Hits Supreme Court

The Supreme Court declined to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a nationwide policy for paid menstrual leave for women students and workers. The Court expressed concerns that such a policy, if mandated, could have 'counter-productive' outcomes and unintended consequences that could reinforce gender stereotypes.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi suggested that while the petition's intent might be welfare-oriented, it might discourage private employers from hiring women. The bench highlighted the risk of making women less attractive in the job market if menstrual leave becomes a compulsory provision.

Senior advocate MR Shamsad pointed to some states and private organizations voluntarily providing menstrual leave, reflecting existing positive practices. The Court directed the government to consult stakeholders for a considered policy approach, emphasizing the need to balance affirmative action with practical job market realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)