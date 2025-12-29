Left Menu

Nodal Officers for Stray Dogs: Teachers Express Concerns Over New Directive

The Directorate of Education in Delhi has mandated the appointment of nodal officers in schools to address stray dog issues, following a Supreme Court directive. Teachers' associations oppose the move, citing potential disruption to academic work. The directive is part of a broader public safety initiative addressing rising stray dog attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:08 IST
The Directorate of Education in the national capital has issued a directive requiring schools to appoint nodal officers to manage stray dog issues, following a Supreme Court order. This move aims to enhance public safety and address increasing stray dog attacks across Delhi.

However, teachers' associations have voiced concerns, claiming that assigning these responsibilities during the academic session may disrupt teaching activities. They argue that such tasks should be assigned during school vacations to prevent any impact on students' education.

The directive, part of a comprehensive plan involving multiple governmental departments, underscores the urgency of addressing the stray dog menace following recent incidents. It mandates the submission of officer details to streamline coordination and safety efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

