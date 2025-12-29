U.S. Stocks Slide Amid Holiday Trading, Geopolitical Tensions

U.S. stocks experienced a downturn on Monday as trading commenced in a holiday-shortened week. The downturn was driven by declines in technology and materials stocks, alongside a dip in Treasury yields and a near three-month low for the dollar, reflecting speculation of future Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Geopolitical tensions were heightened as U.S. and Ukrainian presidents attempted to negotiate an end to Russia's war on Ukraine, although progress stalled amid reports of potential aggression against Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence. Meanwhile, U.S. and global stocks appeared poised to close 2025 near record highs, despite a tumultuous year.

European stocks steadied at near-record levels, aided by gains in basic resources despite losses in defense stocks. In global markets, emerging market stocks rose, while in Asia, Japan's Nikkei index faced a slight decline. Currency markets saw the dollar weaken, with the yen strengthening slightly following the Bank of Japan's meeting minutes release.

