Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Slide Amid Holiday Trading, Geopolitical Tensions

U.S. stocks declined on Monday due to low trading volume and geopolitical tensions, particularly between the U.S. and Ukraine. Despite a challenging year marked by tariff wars and central bank policy shifts, stocks ended near record highs. Gold pulled back from highs as major indexes fell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 22:01 IST
U.S. Stocks Slide Amid Holiday Trading, Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks experienced a downturn on Monday as trading commenced in a holiday-shortened week. The downturn was driven by declines in technology and materials stocks, alongside a dip in Treasury yields and a near three-month low for the dollar, reflecting speculation of future Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Geopolitical tensions were heightened as U.S. and Ukrainian presidents attempted to negotiate an end to Russia's war on Ukraine, although progress stalled amid reports of potential aggression against Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence. Meanwhile, U.S. and global stocks appeared poised to close 2025 near record highs, despite a tumultuous year.

European stocks steadied at near-record levels, aided by gains in basic resources despite losses in defense stocks. In global markets, emerging market stocks rose, while in Asia, Japan's Nikkei index faced a slight decline. Currency markets saw the dollar weaken, with the yen strengthening slightly following the Bank of Japan's meeting minutes release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
National Outcry: Call for Justice in Racial Attack Tragedy

National Outcry: Call for Justice in Racial Attack Tragedy

 India
2
Mumbai: 5 to 6 persons injured after being hit by BEST bus while the vehicle was reversing, says official.

Mumbai: 5 to 6 persons injured after being hit by BEST bus while the vehicle...

 India
3
Minister Rijiju Condemns Racial Attack, Calls for United Fight Against Discrimination

Minister Rijiju Condemns Racial Attack, Calls for United Fight Against Discr...

 India
4
FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025