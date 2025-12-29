Left Menu

Fraud, Financiers, and Luxury: The Inderjit Singh Yadav Case

Inderjit Singh Yadav faces a money laundering probe for alleged involvement in extortion, coercive loan settlements, and other criminal activities. Searches by the Enforcement Directorate led to seizures of luxury assets funded by illicit gains. Yadav is implicated in numerous cases and currently evades capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 29-12-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 22:01 IST
Fraud, Financiers, and Luxury: The Inderjit Singh Yadav Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping operation across Delhi, Gurugram, and Rohtak, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids targeting Inderjit Singh Yadav and his alleged criminal network, known for high-profile extortion and coercive loan settlements.

Yadav, also linked to Gem Records Entertainment, faces accusations of murder, extortion, and illegal land deals. Over 15 FIRs reveal his extensive influence, bolstered by armed intimidation and criminal syndicates, allegedly reaching operations from the UAE.

The ED's findings include luxury cars and assets linked to crime proceeds, exposing a web of financial deceit involving private financiers and corporate interests like Apollo Green Energy Ltd, with Yadav profiting through illegal schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

 Global
2
Birthday Chaos: Violent Outburst at Roadside Eatery

Birthday Chaos: Violent Outburst at Roadside Eatery

 India
3
Rising Communal Tensions: Congress Demands Action Against Attacks on Christians

Rising Communal Tensions: Congress Demands Action Against Attacks on Christi...

 India
4
Anthony Joshua Survives Tragic Car Accident in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua Survives Tragic Car Accident in Nigeria

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025