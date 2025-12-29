Fraud, Financiers, and Luxury: The Inderjit Singh Yadav Case
Inderjit Singh Yadav faces a money laundering probe for alleged involvement in extortion, coercive loan settlements, and other criminal activities. Searches by the Enforcement Directorate led to seizures of luxury assets funded by illicit gains. Yadav is implicated in numerous cases and currently evades capture.
- Country:
- India
In a sweeping operation across Delhi, Gurugram, and Rohtak, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids targeting Inderjit Singh Yadav and his alleged criminal network, known for high-profile extortion and coercive loan settlements.
Yadav, also linked to Gem Records Entertainment, faces accusations of murder, extortion, and illegal land deals. Over 15 FIRs reveal his extensive influence, bolstered by armed intimidation and criminal syndicates, allegedly reaching operations from the UAE.
The ED's findings include luxury cars and assets linked to crime proceeds, exposing a web of financial deceit involving private financiers and corporate interests like Apollo Green Energy Ltd, with Yadav profiting through illegal schemes.

