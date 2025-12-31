Left Menu

Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Moradabad

Two sisters, Kashish and Tanishka, tragically lost their lives while attempting to cross a railway track in Moradabad. They were hit by the Moradabad-Ramnagar Passenger train. The police have initiated an investigation into the accident that happened near the Beejna Chak Begampur railway underpass.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 31-12-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 22:12 IST
In a tragic accident, two sisters, identified as Kashish (18) and Tanishka (15), were struck and killed by a train while crossing a railway track in Moradabad on Wednesday. The incident has left their family in deep sorrow.

The accident occurred around 2:15 pm as the siblings, residents of Beejna village, were on their way to pluck 'bathua,' a local leafy vegetable. Bhojpur police station in-charge Sanjay Singh confirmed the sisters were hit by the Moradabad-Ramnagar Passenger train.

Upon receiving the report, authorities promptly arrived at the scene, recovered the bodies, and arranged for postmortem examinations. An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

