Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Border Districts

In 2025, the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir experienced a notable decline in terror-related incidents. This comes as security forces ramped up their counterterrorism operations, leading to the busting of multiple terrorist hideouts and confiscation of arms and explosives, senior police officials reported on Wednesday.

The campaign against narco-terror also saw significant achievements, with police dismantling several drug trafficking networks. They seized large quantities of narcotics, including heroin smuggled across the border, demonstrating a strong stand against drug-related crimes, police officials revealed during a press conference.

Through a series of intelligence-driven operations, cooperation with other security agencies, and active community involvement, law enforcement has not only reinforced security but also bolstered public order across the districts, as detailed by Senior Superintendent Shafqat Hussain and his counterpart in Rajouri, Gaurav Sikarwar.

(With inputs from agencies.)