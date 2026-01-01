Left Menu

Strengthening Foundations: Delhi's Educational Assessment Initiative

The National Council of Educational Research and Training, in collaboration with the Delhi State Council, will conduct the Foundational Learning Study in February-March 2026. Aimed at assessing Grade 3 students' basic competencies, this initiative forms part of the National Education Policy 2020, focusing on enhancing reading, writing, and numeracy skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 18:47 IST
Strengthening Foundations: Delhi's Educational Assessment Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will soon embark on a comprehensive Foundational Learning Study aimed at critically assessing and bolstering the basic learning skills of Grade 3 students in Delhi. Set for February-March 2026, this initiative underscores the pressing need for educational reforms highlighted by the National Education Policy 2020.

This significant venture, a collaborative effort between Delhi's State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and NCERT, seeks to understand how effectively young learners have acquired essential skills in reading, writing, and numeracy by the end of their foundational stage. The findings from the study will provide invaluable insights to direct policymaking and enhance educational practices across classrooms.

In preparation, NCERT is disseminating sample assessment tasks in Hindi and English to help educators and students acclimate to the study's format. While emphasizing familiarity with these preparatory materials, schools are encouraged to promote diverse practice questions to build strong foundational competencies. It's crucial to note that this study is diagnostic, focusing on developmental assessments rather than competitive examinations or school ratings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate Shifts: India's Uneven Rainfall and Temperature Trends

Climate Shifts: India's Uneven Rainfall and Temperature Trends

 India
2
Thackeray Cousins Unite for Mumbai Civic Poll Campaign

Thackeray Cousins Unite for Mumbai Civic Poll Campaign

 India
3
KPI Green Energy Secures Approval for Solar Project Connection

KPI Green Energy Secures Approval for Solar Project Connection

 India
4
Aden Airport Shutdown Deepens Yemen's Internal Strife

Aden Airport Shutdown Deepens Yemen's Internal Strife

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026