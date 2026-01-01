Strengthening Foundations: Delhi's Educational Assessment Initiative

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will soon embark on a comprehensive Foundational Learning Study aimed at critically assessing and bolstering the basic learning skills of Grade 3 students in Delhi. Set for February-March 2026, this initiative underscores the pressing need for educational reforms highlighted by the National Education Policy 2020.

This significant venture, a collaborative effort between Delhi's State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and NCERT, seeks to understand how effectively young learners have acquired essential skills in reading, writing, and numeracy by the end of their foundational stage. The findings from the study will provide invaluable insights to direct policymaking and enhance educational practices across classrooms.

In preparation, NCERT is disseminating sample assessment tasks in Hindi and English to help educators and students acclimate to the study's format. While emphasizing familiarity with these preparatory materials, schools are encouraged to promote diverse practice questions to build strong foundational competencies. It's crucial to note that this study is diagnostic, focusing on developmental assessments rather than competitive examinations or school ratings.

