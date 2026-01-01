Water Wars: Telangana's Political Tensions Overflow

In a heated political discourse, Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on the previous BRS government, accusing it of inflicting more harm on the state's irrigation projects than in undivided Andhra Pradesh. He further remarked that former leaders K Chandrasekhar Rao and Harish Rao deserved punitive actions for their alleged roles.

In response, BRS leaders strongly condemned Reddy's suggestion of capital punishment for the former CM and minister, alleging it reflected a wish for their demise. This political fracas unfolded during an Assembly session, where Reddy referenced historical grievances against Andhra Pradesh to emphasize his allegations.

CM Reddy extended an invitation to ex-CM KCR to participate in a parliamentary debate, challenging him to address unresolved river water issues and accused the BRS of manipulating facts to safeguard political gains. A significant focus of criticism was the escalated costs of major irrigation projects under KCR's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)