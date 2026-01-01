Left Menu

Water Wars: Telangana's Political Tensions Overflow

Telangana's current CM, Revanth Reddy, criticized the previous BRS regime for greater injustice in irrigation projects than during undivided Andhra Pradesh. He accused former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister Harish Rao of exploitation in river water utilization, inviting them for a debate on the Assembly floor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-01-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 23:02 IST
Water Wars: Telangana's Political Tensions Overflow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political discourse, Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on the previous BRS government, accusing it of inflicting more harm on the state's irrigation projects than in undivided Andhra Pradesh. He further remarked that former leaders K Chandrasekhar Rao and Harish Rao deserved punitive actions for their alleged roles.

In response, BRS leaders strongly condemned Reddy's suggestion of capital punishment for the former CM and minister, alleging it reflected a wish for their demise. This political fracas unfolded during an Assembly session, where Reddy referenced historical grievances against Andhra Pradesh to emphasize his allegations.

CM Reddy extended an invitation to ex-CM KCR to participate in a parliamentary debate, challenging him to address unresolved river water issues and accused the BRS of manipulating facts to safeguard political gains. A significant focus of criticism was the escalated costs of major irrigation projects under KCR's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

 Global
2
Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

 India
3
Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

 India
4
Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026