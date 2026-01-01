Left Menu

Rajasthan to Host Groundbreaking Startup and AI Summit

The Rajasthan DigiFest-TiE Global Summit 2026, to be held in Jaipur, aims to draw over 10,000 participants, including startups and global investors. This platform will offer funding, mentoring, and sectoral insights into AI, enhancing the state's startup ecosystem and potentially attracting investments of over Rs 200 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-01-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 23:07 IST
  • India

Rajasthan is set to play host to a crucial global event aimed at startups and young entrepreneurs in January 2026. The Rajasthan DigiFest-TiE Global Summit 2026 will unfold in Jaipur, according to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Preceding the summit, Sharma chaired a pivotal review meeting to ensure flawless execution. The event is projected to attract over 10,000 participants, encompassing startups, investors, and educational institutions. The summit is poised to bolster Rajasthan's stance as an IT and startup development nexus.

Key highlights include participation from over 1,200 global founders and CEOs, alongside a focus on AI and emerging technologies through sectoral sessions. The event is expected to channel significant investments and nurturing opportunities for the region's startups.

